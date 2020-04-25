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Heirs Of The Promise (Who Are The Israelites?)
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158 views • April 25, 2020
The Late Pastor Sheldon Emry with the Truth!
Truth is neVer outdated..............Take It Or Leave It.
Acts 17:11 Now these were more noble-minded than those in Thessalonica, for they received the word with great eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily, to see whether these things were so.
Check out my play lists.
{I do not necessarily approve or condone any perceived belief or action contained on my channel. These videos are for Educational, Historic and/or Entertainment Purposes Only.}
Truth is neVer outdated..............Take It Or Leave It.
Acts 17:11 Now these were more noble-minded than those in Thessalonica, for they received the word with great eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily, to see whether these things were so.
Check out my play lists.
{I do not necessarily approve or condone any perceived belief or action contained on my channel. These videos are for Educational, Historic and/or Entertainment Purposes Only.}
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