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ANNA DE BUISSERET (SENIOR UK LAWYER) SERVES NOTICE OF CRIMINAL LIABILITY ON UK COVID VACCINATORS UNDER NUREMBERG CODE
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212 views • August 04, 2021
UK LAWYERS SERVE NOTICES OF LIABILITY ON COVID VACCINATORS WHO ADMINISTER SHOTS WITHOUT OBTAINING FULL INFORMED CONSENT
HOME / COVID-19 VACCINES, PCR TESTS & MASKS / UK LAWYERS SERVE NOTICES OF LIABILITY ON COVID VACCINATORS WHO ADMINISTER SHOTS …
Anna de Buisseret is a senior UK lawyer and a retired Army Officer with nuclear, biological warfare training. “That’s why I’m standing up and speaking out. I’m upholding my Oath to We the People to ‘Protect and Serve’,” she says. She has previously also worked as a management consultant at Pfizer.
For the past year she’s been working with a team of lawyers, both in the UK and internationally, to drill down into the evidence and the legal analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic. They are also working with various campaign groups including: HART; Covid19Assembly; World Doctors Alliance; UK Freedom Alliance; and, Us for Them.
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/04/serving-notices-liability-vaccinators-criminal-trials/
https://twitter.com/AnnadeBuisseret
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HOME / COVID-19 VACCINES, PCR TESTS & MASKS / UK LAWYERS SERVE NOTICES OF LIABILITY ON COVID VACCINATORS WHO ADMINISTER SHOTS …
Anna de Buisseret is a senior UK lawyer and a retired Army Officer with nuclear, biological warfare training. “That’s why I’m standing up and speaking out. I’m upholding my Oath to We the People to ‘Protect and Serve’,” she says. She has previously also worked as a management consultant at Pfizer.
For the past year she’s been working with a team of lawyers, both in the UK and internationally, to drill down into the evidence and the legal analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic. They are also working with various campaign groups including: HART; Covid19Assembly; World Doctors Alliance; UK Freedom Alliance; and, Us for Them.
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/04/serving-notices-liability-vaccinators-criminal-trials/
https://twitter.com/AnnadeBuisseret
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
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