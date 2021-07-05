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Ο εφευρέτης των εμβολίων mRNA, Robert Malone στην εκπομπη " The Last American Vagabond "
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440 views • July 05, 2021
Ο Dr. Malone έχει εφεύρει το 1987 τα εμβόλια mRNA και DNA.
Ανακάλυψε επίσης τις τεχνολογίες επιμόλυνσης με τη μεσολάβηση λιπιδίων και γυμνού RNA.
Ανακάλυψε επίσης τις τεχνολογίες επιμόλυνσης με τη μεσολάβηση λιπιδίων και γυμνού RNA.
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