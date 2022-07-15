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Are the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse Riding Across the World?
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504 views • July 15, 2022

The world was plunged into a man-made plague in early 2020. The response to Coronavirus changed the world. The Great Reset was thrust upon humanity without our permission. Monkeypox is circulating in many countries. It could be the next pandemic. A bird flu is also circulating in the USA and other countries.

World War III has started in Ukraine. Russian officials boldly warn Western countries that Moscow will not hesitate to use its fearsome nuclear arsenal on NATO allies if the defense alliance does not back off. A billion people could die within hours. Europe is bracing for LNG gas rationing very soon as Russia cuts off supplies of natural gas to EU countries.

Food shortages are appearing in many nations. Some countries are experiencing civil unrest because of food shortages and sky-high energy prices. Is there an answer for Christians who believe God by faith?

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/15/22


Discover the Ten Characteristics Of The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ - Get your copy of 'Final Day!’

https://rickwiles.com/final-day

Keywords
jesus christrussiahumanitytrunewsww3pandemicukrainecivil unrestplaguemoscowworld warbird flurick wilesdoc burkhartcoronavirusgreat resetmonkeypoxmiracle moneynato alliesbchristians
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