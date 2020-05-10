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Dr. Buttar's Urgent Covid Alert
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120 views • May 10, 2020
There is even a typo on the Govtrack site:
"This bill would provide $100 billion to organizations which perform testing for COVID–19, tracing of exposure to COVID–19, or provide services for individuals who are isolating at home. They money could be used either to pay their staff or purchase personal protective equipment."
Blurb:
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/116/hr6666
https://www.askdrbuttar.com/ask
This is the most important thing that has come down in the last 24 hours. House
Resolution 6666 introduced into congress by Congressman Bobby Rush (Democrat
from IL) introducing the TRACE Act [COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting
Everyone (TRACE) Act].
Download this video and get it to everyone! They are going to try and come into
our homes. WHO warned us 2 weeks ago. Rolling this out in Ventura County in
California. And already hiring civilians to do this...$22.00 + Benefits!
One correction regarding the Judge that I quoted: James Alger Fee was a United
States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
Court. My apologies for the error.
JAHTruth.net
TheWayhomeorfacethefire.net
"This bill would provide $100 billion to organizations which perform testing for COVID–19, tracing of exposure to COVID–19, or provide services for individuals who are isolating at home. They money could be used either to pay their staff or purchase personal protective equipment."
Blurb:
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/116/hr6666
https://www.askdrbuttar.com/ask
This is the most important thing that has come down in the last 24 hours. House
Resolution 6666 introduced into congress by Congressman Bobby Rush (Democrat
from IL) introducing the TRACE Act [COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting
Everyone (TRACE) Act].
Download this video and get it to everyone! They are going to try and come into
our homes. WHO warned us 2 weeks ago. Rolling this out in Ventura County in
California. And already hiring civilians to do this...$22.00 + Benefits!
One correction regarding the Judge that I quoted: James Alger Fee was a United
States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
Court. My apologies for the error.
JAHTruth.net
TheWayhomeorfacethefire.net
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