Dr. Buttar's Urgent Covid Alert

There is even a typo on the Govtrack site:"This bill would provide $100 billion to organizations which perform testing for COVID–19, tracing of exposure to COVID–19, or provide services for individuals who are isolating at home. They money could be used either to pay their staff or purchase personal protective equipment."Blurb:This is the most important thing that has come down in the last 24 hours. HouseResolution 6666 introduced into congress by Congressman Bobby Rush (Democratfrom IL) introducing the TRACE Act [COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And ContactingEveryone (TRACE) Act].Download this video and get it to everyone! They are going to try and come intoour homes. WHO warned us 2 weeks ago. Rolling this out in Ventura County inCalifornia. And already hiring civilians to do this...$22.00 + Benefits!One correction regarding the Judge that I quoted: James Alger Fee was a UnitedStates Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth CircuitCourt. My apologies for the error.JAHTruth.netTheWayhomeorfacethefire.net