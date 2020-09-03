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'NYC Pastor’s “White Privilege” Prayer - Eric Metaxas on Tucker Carlson'
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67 views • September 03, 2020
This guy IS NOT a Catholic. He is Novis Ordo and apostate. His 'church' entertains every demonic atrocity one could imagine, from Homosexuality to odd marrages and strange ceremonies. He is 'fallen' in a bad way.
Don't believe it? Watch him prove it in the video.
Don't believe it? Watch him prove it in the video.
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