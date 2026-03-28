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4й Царь Персии – Пророчество об Эламе ( Иране). Лиланд Джонс. Аудиоперевод от YouTube
Ориг. видео Лиланда Джонса на англ. от 26 марта 2026 г.
The 4th king of Persia - Prophecy of Elam
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mR2qrEUBmPeY/
Копии:
https://www.brighteon.com/186d0da4-47d2-46c7-8819-0dbd710e7fb4
https://bastyon.com/post?s=3e36902725afe1c4bd75d652337ed56114afb45344a19d628bab00c4610e61e2&ref=PANwEFv8d6p73DUegDqyFpYWmZMziz3uND
Транскрипт: https://leelandjones.wordpress.com/course-04/
прокрутите вниз до курса C04-5-24 The 4th king of Persia – Prophecy of Elam и кликните на него
Cайт Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/
Каналы
https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/
Обсуждение к видео и док-нтам Лиланда на русском в группе канала Неба Луч https://t.me/luchneba группа https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh