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Thinking In Systems
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10 views • April 13, 2021
The basis of every system is a feedback loop: Something that repeats. Donella Meadows said, "Have you ever noticed that, no matter who you vote for, nothing seems to change? That's powerful evidence that there's a balancing feedback loop at play in government." Americans, it may be time to disrupt the feedback loop. In light of developing events, it may be time to change the System.
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