RFK Jr Reveals Truth About Vaccines

In this great video Robert Kennedy Jr. teams up with Del Bigtree to discuss important information relating to vaccines and to the legendary evils of the U.S. Pharmaceutical industry. You will hear how Robert Kennedy Jr went from being a leading environmental lawyer who prosecuted industrial polluters to a man who courageously takes on the most powerful and profitable industry that's ever existed in human histry, Big Pharma. Special attention is given by these two experts about the genetic mutagens which are currently being pushed onto humanity as "vaccines," when until the definition of that word was coincidentally changed by the CDC in 2019, chemically synthesized polypeptides like mRNA could never have been called vaccines under any definition of that word that existed before then.