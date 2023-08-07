Unlocking Shooting Success: Are You Holding Your Pistol Correctly?

In this podcast, I welcome Susan Romanov from Shooting for Woman Alliance back to the show. Today we talk about having a proper grip of your pistol and why it is important.





Having a pistol that you can get a proper grip on is important. But do you know what a proper grip is?





Show Sponsors:





• Falco Holsters - https://bit.ly/3EVvmmJ





Checkout code BANSHEE will save you 10%





• AmmoSquared – https://ammosquared.com/trb





• You – https://www.trb.fyi ◦ Visit the Partners and Discounts page at www.trb.fyi for all the ways to support the work I do here.





Remember to comment and join the discussion.





*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee





♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3





♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo





♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee









Resources for the show:





Shooting for Women Alliance Website - https://myswfa.com





The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee





The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebansheemedia/





Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/





The Rogue Banshee Webpage - https://trb.fyi/

















Remember to comment and join the discussion.









*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee





♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3





♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo





♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee

















Product of the Show:





I love how the Frankford Arsenal Rotary Tumbler has saved me so much time on polishing my brass for reloading! Check it out at https://amzn.to/47lafFT





Video of the Show:





I took the Infinity target out and put it through some abuse. Now you will probably not run them as hard as I did, but wouldn't it be nice to know how far you can push them? Check out how well it performed in this video: https://youtu.be/VWr214QokLk









-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------

The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.