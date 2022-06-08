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McConaughey Fail, CDC Backpedals on Monkeypox, Antifa Attack, Kavanaugh Harassed 6.8
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20 views • June 08, 2022
BOOK MENTIONED:
The Terror Factory
How The FBI Manufactures Terrorism Plots
https://amzn.to/39aVVa4
DESCRIPTION: A groundbreaking work of investigative journalism, The Terror Factory exposed how the FBI, under the guise of engaging in counterterrorism, built a network of more than 15,000 informants after 9/11 whose primary purpose was to infiltrate Muslim communities to create and facilitate phony terrorist plots so that the Bureau could then claim it was winning the war on terror.
SYNOPSIS: https://www.brandeis.edu/investigate/government-corporate-wrong-doing/catching-or-creating-terrorists.html
FUNDRAISER for June 2022: We need to raise $3500 in June to meet our funding goals and keep the site open. If you appreciate our work, donate now and keep Vigilant News alive.
• https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/
• https://donorbox.org/fundrasier-vigilant-news-stillness-in-the-storm
SPECIAL OPPORTUNITY!! We're working with Operation Underground Railworld, through a company called United 2 One (united2one.com), using mobile banking platform OG Pay that will help support children and end the horrors of child trafficking. Using the service, you can donate to support the cause on the mobile app, similar to Other mobile banking platforms. There's a special opportunity to bring this project over the finish line. They're looking for a capital investor interested in purchasing a share of the company to help with the last phases of launching this amazing child-helping service. If you're interested, reach out to me as soon as you can, by sending an email to [email protected].
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Idaho Satanic Temple promotes 'family friendly' drag dance party with 'unbaptisms'
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Naked Hunter Biden Shows off Illegally-Purchased Firearm While With Prostitute in Newly-Leaked Tape
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Democrat Lawmaker ‘Jokes’ About Mandatory ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ for All K-12 Students
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In Huge Setback for Soros, San Fran’s Progressive DA Booted Out by Leftist City’s Residents
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Idaho Satanic Temple promotes 'family friendly' drag dance party with 'unbaptisms'
https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/idaho-satanic-temple-promotes-family-friendly-drag-dance-party-unbaptisms
Healthy Young People Are Dying Suddenly and Unexpectedly from Mysterious Syndrome in Australia – Doctors Baffled and Seek Answers
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Florida's DeSantis signs school safety bill into law
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The Terror Factory
How The FBI Manufactures Terrorism Plots
https://amzn.to/39aVVa4
DESCRIPTION: A groundbreaking work of investigative journalism, The Terror Factory exposed how the FBI, under the guise of engaging in counterterrorism, built a network of more than 15,000 informants after 9/11 whose primary purpose was to infiltrate Muslim communities to create and facilitate phony terrorist plots so that the Bureau could then claim it was winning the war on terror.
SYNOPSIS: https://www.brandeis.edu/investigate/government-corporate-wrong-doing/catching-or-creating-terrorists.html
FUNDRAISER for June 2022: We need to raise $3500 in June to meet our funding goals and keep the site open. If you appreciate our work, donate now and keep Vigilant News alive.
• https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/
• https://donorbox.org/fundrasier-vigilant-news-stillness-in-the-storm
SPECIAL OPPORTUNITY!! We're working with Operation Underground Railworld, through a company called United 2 One (united2one.com), using mobile banking platform OG Pay that will help support children and end the horrors of child trafficking. Using the service, you can donate to support the cause on the mobile app, similar to Other mobile banking platforms. There's a special opportunity to bring this project over the finish line. They're looking for a capital investor interested in purchasing a share of the company to help with the last phases of launching this amazing child-helping service. If you're interested, reach out to me as soon as you can, by sending an email to [email protected].
PROMOTION (Trial of EPOCH TIMES FOR ONLY $1)
+ Get true news from one of the best places.
+ Support Vigilant News and enjoy award winning news at the same time.
+ Use PROMO CODE VIGILANT | Sign up here: https://IReadEpoch.com
Featured Content:
Ryan
Armed Man Arrested Outside of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaughs Home
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/armed-man-arrested-outside-of-supreme-court-justice-kavanaughs-home/
The CDC Walks Back Monkeypox Mask Guidance After Criticism
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/the-cdc-walks-back-monkeypox-mask-guidance-after-criticism/
Youth Blood Harvesting: Another ‘Conspiracy Theory’ Vindicated as Fact
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/youth-blood-harvesting-another-conspiracy-theory-vindicated-as-fact/
Justin
JUST IN: San Diego Grand Jury Indicts 11 Antifa Militants For Attacking Trump Supporters During “Patriot March” in Pacific Beach
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/just-san-diego-grand-jury-indicts-11-antifa-militants-attacking-trump-supporters-patriot-march-pacific-beach/
Idaho Satanic Temple promotes 'family friendly' drag dance party with 'unbaptisms'
https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/idaho-satanic-temple-promotes-family-friendly-drag-dance-party-unbaptisms
Matthew McConaughey Tries to Rescue Biden During Gun Presser, And It’s an Epic Fail
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/matthew-mcconaughey-tries-rescue-biden-gun-presser-epic-fail
Rapid
Naked Hunter Biden Shows off Illegally-Purchased Firearm While With Prostitute in Newly-Leaked Tape
https://100percentfedup.com/naked-hunter-biden-shows-off-illegally-purchased-firearm-while-with-prostitute-in-newly-leaked-tape/
‘Disaster on the World Stage for Biden’: U.S. President Suffers Embarrassing Snub from Global Leaders
https://beckernews.com/disaster-on-the-world-stage-for-biden-u-s-president-suffers-embarrassing-snub-from-global-leaders-45255/
Democrat Representative Pushing 1,000% Tax on AR-15s
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/06/06/democrat-rep-pushing-1000-percent-tax-ar-15s/
Chile’s Far-Left President Calls for Global Gun Control in Meeting with Trudeau
https://www.breitbart.com/latin-america/2022/06/07/chiles-far-left-president-calls-global-gun-control-meeting-trudeau/
Democrat Lawmaker ‘Jokes’ About Mandatory ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ for All K-12 Students
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/democrat-lawmaker-jokes-mandatory-drag-queen-story-time-k-12-students
In Huge Setback for Soros, San Fran’s Progressive DA Booted Out by Leftist City’s Residents
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/huge-setback-soros-san-frans-progressive-da-booted-leftist-citys-residents
Idaho Satanic Temple promotes 'family friendly' drag dance party with 'unbaptisms'
https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/idaho-satanic-temple-promotes-family-friendly-drag-dance-party-unbaptisms
Healthy Young People Are Dying Suddenly and Unexpectedly from Mysterious Syndrome in Australia – Doctors Baffled and Seek Answers
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/healthy-young-people-dying-suddenly-unexpectedly-mysterious-syndrome-australia-doctors-baffled-seek-answers/
Florida's DeSantis signs school safety bill into law
https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/desantis-signs-school-safety-bill-law
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