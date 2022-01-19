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Dr Mary Talley Bowden is putting her patients first and questioning the Covid narrative. She is advocating for early treatment which includes her personal success with Ivermectin.
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61 views • January 19, 2022
Dr Mary Talley Bowden is putting her patients first and questioning the Covid narrative.
She is advocating for early treatment which includes her personal success with Ivermectin.
Dr. Bowden is taking legal action against Houston Methodist for their failure to share their Covid stats.
She is advocating for early treatment which includes her personal success with Ivermectin.
Dr. Bowden is taking legal action against Houston Methodist for their failure to share their Covid stats.
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