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Dead Hand: Russia’s Underground Doomsday Machine
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325 views • March 04, 2022
Today on TruNews, host Rick Wiles examines the further escalation of NATO's efforts to lure Russia into a direct military conflict. On this Godcast, Rick shares his recollections that Russia has been preparing for an all-or-nothing nuclear response as he details his research on The Dead Hand.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/3/22.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/3/22.
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