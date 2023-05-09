Hillary finally lost her marbles: Rob Schmitt's News From The Left

An outgoing Lori Lightfoot blames her problems on Trump, mainstream press doesn't care about a gruesome anti-white hate crime, and Hillary Clinton is one of very few fawning over Biden: Rob Schmitt's "News From The Left"







