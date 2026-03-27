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🤥✡️ Trump hides Israeli trace in JFK files – former CIA officer
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552 views • 2 days ago

US President Donald Trump broke the law by not releasing nearly 10,000 documents about John F Kennedy’s assassination because they point directly at Israel, says former CIA officer John Kiriakou.

Why the Israelis decided to kill Kennedy:

➡️  he wouldn’t give them nuclear technology

➡️  was trying to stop Israel building its own nuclear weapon

Trump decided to hide the evidence, despite being urged twice by the US Congress to release all documents, Kiriakou alleges.

Don't worry guys he's playing 5-D chess, trust the plan, they are saving Israel for last 🤡

Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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israeljfksynagogue of satanassasination
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