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YOU WONT FIND HAPPINESS IN MATERIAL POSESSIONS
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20 views • November 10, 2021
We assign our safety and stability to our material possessions.
Press play to hear me talk about my personal experience on how I had it all, but it didn’t make me happy.
On the contrary I was disconnected from everything I fought so hard to provide for my family.
Like this video? Then you should watch this one where I talk about Don't Let Yourself Miss the Moment https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o09R4CytwVw&;t=2s
And remember to subscribe to my YouTube channel for all the content!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
Press play to hear me talk about my personal experience on how I had it all, but it didn’t make me happy.
On the contrary I was disconnected from everything I fought so hard to provide for my family.
Like this video? Then you should watch this one where I talk about Don't Let Yourself Miss the Moment https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o09R4CytwVw&;t=2s
And remember to subscribe to my YouTube channel for all the content!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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