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YOU WONT FIND HAPPINESS IN MATERIAL POSESSIONS
The Leah Steele Channel
The Leah Steele Channel
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20 views • November 10, 2021
We assign our safety and stability to our material possessions.

Press play to hear me talk about my personal experience on how I had it all, but it didn’t make me happy.

On the contrary I was disconnected from everything I fought so hard to provide for my family.

Like this video? Then you should watch this one where I talk about Don't Let Yourself Miss the Moment https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o09R4CytwVw&;t=2s

And remember to subscribe to my YouTube channel for all the content!

*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
Keywords
mindsetmanifestationspiritualitymoneyconsciousnesswealthpurposeeconomic freedomwealth consciousnessspiritual businessspiritual entrepreneurspiritual developmentbusiness alchemyleah steelethe wealth witchwealth mindsetpurpose work
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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