“Highest Death Rates In History” – Indiana Life Insurance CEO Says Deaths are UP BY A WHOPPING 40% Among People Aged 18-64 in 2020 – Only a Fraction From Covid Deaths

Working aged Americans have been dying at an unprecedented pace ever since the beginning of the manufactured Covid-19 pandemic, according to the head of one of the United States’ largest insurance companies – but somehow, the dreaded China-virus – contrary to what the ‘approved science’ says – has little to do with the “catastrophic” increase.



Scott Davison – the CEO of Indianapolis-based insurance company OneAmerica – was one of several business leaders and health professionals who spoke during a virtual conference that was organized by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce on December 30th.

Davison stressed that he was talking about “huge, huge numbers,” which are the “highest in the history of the business.”

And the increase, he clarifies, is not driven by deaths that are being classified as Covid-19 deaths.



“What the data is showing to us is that the deaths that are being reported as COVID deaths greatly understate the actual death losses among working-age people from the pandemic.



It may not all be COVID on their death certificate, but deaths are up just huge, huge numbers.



And what we saw just in third quarter, we’re seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic.”



To put it in perspective, Davidson said the massive spike in death in this age group is 4 times higher than what would be seen in a “one-in-200-year catastrophe,” adding that “40% is just unheard of.”



It’s not just OneAmerica that is seeing this trend in their claims data, he says, but every single other insurance company has also reported seeing the same – what’s most worrisome though, is that the biggest increase in excess deaths has come from traditionally healthier working-aged individuals under 65 – and not the elderly, who are the most susceptible to the Covid-19 virus.



“We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business – [and] not just at OneAmerica, the data is consistent across every player in that business.”



OneAmerica is a $100 billion insurance company that has had its headquarters in Indianapolis since 1877. The company has approximately 2,400 employees and sells life insurance, including group life insurance to employers in the state.



Davidson’s comments are extremely noteworthy because insurance companies have some of the most thorough and reliable healthcare data since they are the ones processing claims and paying out the money.



One thing is for sure, insurance companies do their due diligence – so, if the CEO of one that has been in business for almost 150 years and does north of $100,000,000,000 in revenue makes a claims like this, they have a massive amount of credibility.

At the same conference on Dec. 30th, Brian Tabor – the president of the Indiana Hospital Association – provided more evidence to support Davidson’s claims. Tabor said that hospitals across the state are being flooded with patients “with many different conditions” that are unrelated to Covid-19, adding that the “average Hoosiers’ health has declined during the pandemic.”



In a follow-up call, Tabor spoke with The Center Square to confirm that what he was seeing on the front lines matched up with what Davidson was seeing on the back end.



From Indiana Center Square:



“He [Tabor] said he did not have a breakdown showing why so many people in the state are being hospitalized – for what conditions or ailments. But he said the extraordinarily high death rate quoted by Davison matched what hospitals in the state are seeing.



“What it confirmed for me is [Davidson] bore out what we’re seeing on the front end,…” he said.



According to Indiana’s chief medical officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver, ever since the vaccines were introduced, there have been more people hospitalized than at any point in the past 5 years. As of now, just 37% of ICU patients in the state are hospitalized for Covid-19, compared to a whopping 54% of beds that are occupied by patients with other ailments, she explained at a news conference with Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday.



A similar pattern has been seen in hospitals across the country.