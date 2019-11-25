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25Nov19 Hong Kong Protesters Turn The World Upside Down
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26 views • November 25, 2019
00:00:00 Harvard & Yale football game shows they’re seminaries for a new world religion
00:04:31 Hong Kong votes —Hated politician says “the world is turned upside down”. Where have we heard THAT before? A revolution? A Declaration of Independence?
00:22:08 The censorship being sold by Sasha Baron Cohen & ADL in the name of Voltaire, who helped popularize the virtue of free speech
00:41:28 Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Norway over protest of one man burning a Koran (protestor was violently attacked);
00:45:50 British cop attacked by thought police exposes the hatred behind “hate crimes”
00:55:27 Zach Vorhies, Google Whistleblower (Twitter @PerpetualManiac), joins to talk about what he saw, how SmartCities, AI & UBI affect our liberties, what happened to him as whistleblower
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00:04:31 Hong Kong votes —Hated politician says “the world is turned upside down”. Where have we heard THAT before? A revolution? A Declaration of Independence?
00:22:08 The censorship being sold by Sasha Baron Cohen & ADL in the name of Voltaire, who helped popularize the virtue of free speech
00:41:28 Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Norway over protest of one man burning a Koran (protestor was violently attacked);
00:45:50 British cop attacked by thought police exposes the hatred behind “hate crimes”
00:55:27 Zach Vorhies, Google Whistleblower (Twitter @PerpetualManiac), joins to talk about what he saw, how SmartCities, AI & UBI affect our liberties, what happened to him as whistleblower
Get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/dna-force-plus?ims=yxyie&utm_campaign=IWL-DNAFP50offBlackFriday&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=DNAblackFridayUndervideo
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