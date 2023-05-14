Create New Account
Pres. Trump just told General Flynn he is ‘bringing him back’ live onstage in FLA
President Trump just told General Flynn he is ‘bringing him back’ live onstage in Florida:

“General, you just have to stay healthy because we are bringing you back. We’re gonna bring you back…

We’re gonna Make America Great Again and there’s no doubt in my mind.” 🇺🇸

BOOM💥


source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1657512077131382785

presidentdonald j trumpgeneral michael flynnspecial announcementagenda 47

