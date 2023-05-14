Pres. Trump just told General Flynn he is ‘bringing him back’ live onstage in FLA

President Trump just told General Flynn he is ‘bringing him back’ live onstage in Florida:
“General, you just have to stay healthy because we are bringing you back. We’re gonna bring you back…
We’re gonna Make America Great Again and there’s no doubt in my mind.” 🇺🇸
BOOM💥
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1657512077131382785
