Drone strike on the American Al-Salem base in Kuwait - that was my f*cking truck

That was my truck!

How military personnel provide objective control of Iran's strikes

It seems that the Americans either withdrew all air defense and electronic warfare systems from their facilities in the Middle East, or they are quite symbolic there. Otherwise, it's hard to explain the regular arrivals of "Shahids" on them.

In the video - a drone strike on the Al-Salem base in Kuwait. As in other episodes, he does not encounter any resistance, and the operator just watches him with the words «Damn, it was my fucking truck!»

📌 In general, looking at how calmly and comfortably American military personnel film a strike on their own base, it evokes the atmosphere of the first weeks of the special military operation, when such content flowed from both sides.





Oh, what a great opportunity it was then for conducting OSINT! However, it quickly ended: information hygiene measures kicked in, and such content became much less.

❗️ So it's even interesting how it will be with the Americans if the conflict drags on. At least the data for finding the exact locations of Iranian strikes on US military facilities will not be superfluous.

