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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0065 - Leo Stettin - Report on the crime
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20 views • July 29, 2021
Leo and his mother were waiting for a train at Frankfurt’s main station, when Araya pushed them both, along with a 78-year-old woman, in front of an oncoming high-speed train. Leo’s mother and the woman managed to get out of the way of the train, but Leo was struck and killed instantly.
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