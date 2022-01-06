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Unhinged Satanic High School Teacher Jabs Kid Behind Parent's Back At Her Home [05.01.2022]
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102 views • January 06, 2022
A Message From the Sick Satanic San Francisco LGBTQIA+ Gay Men's Chorus: 'We're coming for your children'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArOQF4kadHA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9o8nzQ5afwI
Source: School Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Injecting a Minor with a COVID-19 Vaccine
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/madelineleesman/2022/01/04/school-teacher-arrested-for-allegedly-injecting-a-minor-with-a-covid-19-vaccine-n2601386
46,701 views Jan 5, 2022
Salty Cracker
713K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PO7_29TcXmo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArOQF4kadHA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9o8nzQ5afwI
Source: School Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Injecting a Minor with a COVID-19 Vaccine
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/madelineleesman/2022/01/04/school-teacher-arrested-for-allegedly-injecting-a-minor-with-a-covid-19-vaccine-n2601386
46,701 views Jan 5, 2022
Salty Cracker
713K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PO7_29TcXmo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
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