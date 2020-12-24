© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1-800-X-MAS From Your Pal Kev 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • December 24, 2020
I wasn't gonna post anything today, honestly...I believe Adam Schiff just got arrested, and waiting for confirmation...but here you go - Merry Christmas from your ol' pal Kevin "Shag 'Em" Spacey
https://twitter.com/kevinspacey/status/1342168351649517568?s=21
BONUS: I may have figured out something weird:
{{cite web
| title = The Actinobacteriophage Database Phage Suriv
| url = https://phagesdb.org/phages/Suriv/
| date = 2020-12-24
| archiveurl = http://archive.today/UZEXS
| archivedate = 2020-12-24 }}
It wasn't backed up...imagine that
https://archive.st/w9ka
The v is silent :zipper_mouth_face:
Virus - suriv
https://twitter.com/kevinspacey/status/1342168351649517568?s=21
BONUS: I may have figured out something weird:
{{cite web
| title = The Actinobacteriophage Database Phage Suriv
| url = https://phagesdb.org/phages/Suriv/
| date = 2020-12-24
| archiveurl = http://archive.today/UZEXS
| archivedate = 2020-12-24 }}
It wasn't backed up...imagine that
https://archive.st/w9ka
The v is silent :zipper_mouth_face:
Virus - suriv
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.