Humility is the Perfect Antidote to the Cultural Norm of Hyper-Individualism - Mike Austin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Being humble in a world obsessed with self-worship may not be the easiest thing to do, but it’s a great way to be more Christlike and exemplify the message of the Gospel! This is a subject Mike Austin knows well. He’s a philosophy professor at Eastern Kentucky University and the author of Humility: Rediscovering the Way of Love and Life in Christ. He discusses the link between humility and love, and how humble curiosity can help engage people in conversations about the Gospel rather than turn them off to it. American culture focuses on hyper-individualism: me, me, me! But God’s Word encourages Christians to focus on others rather than themselves. Focusing on fostering humility within your own home is the best way to help your kids embrace a humble lifestyle as they grow with God.
TAKEAWAYS
Limiting social media and screen time for kids will protect them from digital self-absorption
If you have a spouse whom you’d like to see act humbly, remember this: be humble yourself
You have to be a role model in humility for your children if you want them to emulate that behavior
As you grow in humility, you will inevitably begin to see more of your own flaws
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
10 Day Humility Challenge Info: https://bit.ly/3D99A0h
10 Day Humility Challenge Sign Up: https://bit.ly/41PFyIt
Humility book: https://amzn.to/4iKYj5Q
🔗 CONNECT WITH MICHAEL AUSTIN
Website: https://michaelwaustin.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michael.w.austin2015
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michaelwaustin/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@michaelw.austin3144
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
MasterPeace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/