Humility is the Perfect Antidote to the Cultural Norm of Hyper-Individualism - Mike Austin





Being humble in a world obsessed with self-worship may not be the easiest thing to do, but it’s a great way to be more Christlike and exemplify the message of the Gospel! This is a subject Mike Austin knows well. He’s a philosophy professor at Eastern Kentucky University and the author of Humility: Rediscovering the Way of Love and Life in Christ. He discusses the link between humility and love, and how humble curiosity can help engage people in conversations about the Gospel rather than turn them off to it. American culture focuses on hyper-individualism: me, me, me! But God’s Word encourages Christians to focus on others rather than themselves. Focusing on fostering humility within your own home is the best way to help your kids embrace a humble lifestyle as they grow with God.









Limiting social media and screen time for kids will protect them from digital self-absorption





If you have a spouse whom you’d like to see act humbly, remember this: be humble yourself





You have to be a role model in humility for your children if you want them to emulate that behavior





As you grow in humility, you will inevitably begin to see more of your own flaws









