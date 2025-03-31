BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Humility is the Perfect Antidote to the Cultural Norm of Hyper-Individualism - Mike Austin
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
14 views • 4 weeks ago


Being humble in a world obsessed with self-worship may not be the easiest thing to do, but it’s a great way to be more Christlike and exemplify the message of the Gospel! This is a subject Mike Austin knows well. He’s a philosophy professor at Eastern Kentucky University and the author of Humility: Rediscovering the Way of Love and Life in Christ. He discusses the link between humility and love, and how humble curiosity can help engage people in conversations about the Gospel rather than turn them off to it. American culture focuses on hyper-individualism: me, me, me! But God’s Word encourages Christians to focus on others rather than themselves. Focusing on fostering humility within your own home is the best way to help your kids embrace a humble lifestyle as they grow with God.



TAKEAWAYS


Limiting social media and screen time for kids will protect them from digital self-absorption


If you have a spouse whom you’d like to see act humbly, remember this: be humble yourself


You have to be a role model in humility for your children if you want them to emulate that behavior


As you grow in humility, you will inevitably begin to see more of your own flaws



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

10 Day Humility Challenge Info: https://bit.ly/3D99A0h

10 Day Humility Challenge Sign Up: https://bit.ly/41PFyIt

Humility book: https://amzn.to/4iKYj5Q


🔗 CONNECT WITH MICHAEL AUSTIN

Website: https://michaelwaustin.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michael.w.austin2015

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michaelwaustin/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@michaelw.austin3144


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
dadchristchristianfathersparentingegohumblehumilitynarcissistictina griffincounter culture mom showself absmike austinlove and life
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy