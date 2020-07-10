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Supremes Give Away Half of Oklahoma to Get Pedophile Out of Jail
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54 views • July 10, 2020
Will Mt. Rushmore be next? Manhattan? Supreme Court (Trump’s new pick, Gorsuch leads) creates legal turmoil by handing half of Oklahoma to Indian tribes to free a pedophile guilty of heinous abuse of a 4 yr old. The ruling will give a “get out of jail free” card to many convicts and empower the corrupt Indian reservation system in the former state of Oklahoma. What happened to separation of powers?
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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