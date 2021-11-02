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A Glimmer of Hope In A World of Covid Madness
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80 views • November 02, 2021
Governor Inslee to Mandate Covid-19 Vaccines For All Private Businesses in Washington
https://web.archive.org/web/20211029195812/https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/29/governor-inslee-to-mandate-covid-19-vaccines-for-all-private-businesses-in-washington/
Some federal employees willing to 'take this to the end' in fight against vaccine mandate
https://archive.md/IQP9p
50,000 Ontario school staff could be 'terminated' if COVID-19 vaccination made mandatory, minister says
https://archive.md/dMcy5
Don't expect EI if you lose your job for not being vaccinated, minister says
https://archive.md/Wdtgx
Up to 12,000 Air Force personnel have rejected vaccine orders
https://archive.md/cuBsu
Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Leading to Emergency Service Staff Shortage, Endangering Americans
https://web.archive.org/web/20211021150855/https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/21/covid-19-vaccine-mandates-leading-to-emergency-service-staff-shortage-endangering-americans/
Largest NYPD Union Announces Plans To Sue NYC Over Vaccine Mandate
https://archive.md/UWIUS
Crime-hit Chicago grapples with police vaccine revolt
https://archive.md/rHkla
Toronto police officers who ignore COVID-19 vaccinate mandate policy will be put on unpaid leave
https://archive.md/nE951
St. Thomas police announce 100% vaccination compliance
https://archive.md/wq3Ri
Honourable Mounties fight mandatory vaccinations
https://archive.md/UnETd
Unvaccinated Police Officers Could Become America’s Own Insurgents
https://archive.md/tZKft
Crisis Looms as 26,000 NYC Workers Miss Vaccine Mandate Deadline: Firefighter Union Chief
https://archive.md/ivJCk
First Responders Warn Public Safety is Being Compromised by Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates
https://web.archive.org/web/20211028101538/https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/28/first-responders-warn-public-safety-is-being-compromised-by-covid-19-vaccine-mandates/
Hundreds of unvaccinated Island Health workers fired for missing deadline
https://archive.md/qxRul
More than 4,000 health-care workers remain unvaccinated, says province's health minister
https://archive.md/n4Rxa
Maine Hospital Fired so Many Unvaccinated Employees They Had to Close the ICU
https://web.archive.org/web/20211022145615/https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/22/maine-hospital-fired-so-many-unvaccinated-employees-they-had-to-close-the-icu/
Ottawa Hospital set to place more than 300 employees on unpaid leave for violating vaccination policy
https://archive.md/w6iAB
LHSC to fire 84 employees after vaccine policy hits deadline
https://archive.md/r1lHu
NYC mayor vows consequences for firefighters if they skipped work to protest vaccine mandate after 2,300 called out sick
https://archive.md/0Vi52
More than 3,000 unvaccinated health workers in B.C. on unpaid leave
https://archive.md/g4cFb
Surgeries, tests postponed as 4,000 unvaccinated B.C. health-care workers put on leave
https://archive.md/aMHkD
B.C. postpones some surgeries due to shortages caused by unvaccinated workers
https://archive.md/NHcut
Province aims to add 2,000 more nurses in Ontario’s long term care home sector
https://archive.md/SNqdR
Unvaccinated nurses open wellness centre in Kamloops, B.C.
https://archive.md/G3PuT
theDTrain on social media:
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You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected]) or the following cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
https://web.archive.org/web/20211029195812/https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/29/governor-inslee-to-mandate-covid-19-vaccines-for-all-private-businesses-in-washington/
Some federal employees willing to 'take this to the end' in fight against vaccine mandate
https://archive.md/IQP9p
50,000 Ontario school staff could be 'terminated' if COVID-19 vaccination made mandatory, minister says
https://archive.md/dMcy5
Don't expect EI if you lose your job for not being vaccinated, minister says
https://archive.md/Wdtgx
Up to 12,000 Air Force personnel have rejected vaccine orders
https://archive.md/cuBsu
Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Leading to Emergency Service Staff Shortage, Endangering Americans
https://web.archive.org/web/20211021150855/https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/21/covid-19-vaccine-mandates-leading-to-emergency-service-staff-shortage-endangering-americans/
Largest NYPD Union Announces Plans To Sue NYC Over Vaccine Mandate
https://archive.md/UWIUS
Crime-hit Chicago grapples with police vaccine revolt
https://archive.md/rHkla
Toronto police officers who ignore COVID-19 vaccinate mandate policy will be put on unpaid leave
https://archive.md/nE951
St. Thomas police announce 100% vaccination compliance
https://archive.md/wq3Ri
Honourable Mounties fight mandatory vaccinations
https://archive.md/UnETd
Unvaccinated Police Officers Could Become America’s Own Insurgents
https://archive.md/tZKft
Crisis Looms as 26,000 NYC Workers Miss Vaccine Mandate Deadline: Firefighter Union Chief
https://archive.md/ivJCk
First Responders Warn Public Safety is Being Compromised by Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates
https://web.archive.org/web/20211028101538/https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/28/first-responders-warn-public-safety-is-being-compromised-by-covid-19-vaccine-mandates/
Hundreds of unvaccinated Island Health workers fired for missing deadline
https://archive.md/qxRul
More than 4,000 health-care workers remain unvaccinated, says province's health minister
https://archive.md/n4Rxa
Maine Hospital Fired so Many Unvaccinated Employees They Had to Close the ICU
https://web.archive.org/web/20211022145615/https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/22/maine-hospital-fired-so-many-unvaccinated-employees-they-had-to-close-the-icu/
Ottawa Hospital set to place more than 300 employees on unpaid leave for violating vaccination policy
https://archive.md/w6iAB
LHSC to fire 84 employees after vaccine policy hits deadline
https://archive.md/r1lHu
NYC mayor vows consequences for firefighters if they skipped work to protest vaccine mandate after 2,300 called out sick
https://archive.md/0Vi52
More than 3,000 unvaccinated health workers in B.C. on unpaid leave
https://archive.md/g4cFb
Surgeries, tests postponed as 4,000 unvaccinated B.C. health-care workers put on leave
https://archive.md/aMHkD
B.C. postpones some surgeries due to shortages caused by unvaccinated workers
https://archive.md/NHcut
Province aims to add 2,000 more nurses in Ontario’s long term care home sector
https://archive.md/SNqdR
Unvaccinated nurses open wellness centre in Kamloops, B.C.
https://archive.md/G3PuT
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected]) or the following cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
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