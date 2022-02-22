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Paul Apologized for Tent Making
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12 views • February 22, 2022
Many people use the argument that Paul made tents to justify working for money. But do they know that Paul apologized for doing so?
For more information click here to watch the video titled: "P.S. To The Most Hated Teaching of Jesus": https://bit.ly/3LMQpsu
For inquiries please email [email protected]
For more information click here to watch the video titled: "P.S. To The Most Hated Teaching of Jesus": https://bit.ly/3LMQpsu
For inquiries please email [email protected]
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