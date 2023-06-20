HACKERS LAUNCH WIDESPREAD CYBER-ATTACK ON WESTERN BANKS, CORPORATIONS, AND GOVERNMENT AGENCIES

HACKERS LAUNCH WIDESPREAD CYBER-ATTACK ON WESTERN BANKS, CORPORATIONS, AND GOVERNMENT AGENCIESThree hacking groups recently threatened to launch a destructive cyber-attack on the Western banking system including the SWIFT international bank wire communication network. A number of financial, corporate, and government institutions have been hacked over the past 72 hours. Adding to the drama are unconfirmed rumors about the movement of military troops inside the USA.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/19/23