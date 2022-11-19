Episode 192: MCAS: Mast Cell Activation – What Are The Triggers with Beth O’hara

MCAS is triggered by Mold exposure and infections like Lyme, Co-infections, Strep and more. Dr. Deb and Beth O’hara talk about what causes Mast cell activation and how to treat it when you are so sensitive.

Do not miss these highlights:

04:18 What is Mast Cell Activation Syndrome?

07:42 People are sicker now, and we’re living in this incredibly toxic soup of a world.

10:43 The timeframe of MCAS treatment.

14:14 Defining Mast Cell Activation.

19:52 The symptoms of Mast Cell Activation Syndrome.

26:11 Mold is the hardest thing people go through and for many people it’s traumatizing. What’s the remediation?

31:45 It is, and there’s no, there’s no one solution that works for everybody. It’s about looking at each individual person. So we also have a mold inspector who consults as a third party.

32:51 And then the other thing I share as you’re checking people out, is if a company tries to sell you that they can remediate your home only with a fogging solution and you don’t have to remove the mold. Runaway, please don’t give them any money. Because that doesn’t work. All it does is improve your air quality temporarily and locks you into having to have that treatment done again and again and again and again.

36:03 why children and pets are more heavily affected

37:56 How do you find a specialist to help you with Masel Activation?

44:49 only 10% of people are being diagnosed. So it doesn’t mean you don’t have it. If you don’t have a diagnosis.

46:05 the mold toxicity because of how destructive mold toxins are.

Resources Mentioned

About our Guest:

I’m Beth O’Hara, and I work with clients with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. I am a Functional Naturopath and Functional Genetic Analyst. I have a Doctorate in Naturopathy specializing in Functional Naturopathic Approaches and a Master’s in Marriage and Family Therapy. I found my own root causes contributing to my MCAS and have been able to heal. I can help you find your root causes too.

After decades of seeing traditional health care practitioners, I felt like I was at the end of my rope. The medications often made me worse. Being given the wrong supplements didn’t help either. Finally, I discovered a three part approach that helped me get well: Genetic Analysis, Functional Naturopathy, and Emotional Wellness. Combining the three approaches allowed me to explore genetic root causes underlying my MCAS. I analyzed my lab testing to better understand imbalances in my body. This helped me choose supplements personalized for my individual needs. Stress reduction techniques form a big part of my self-care as well. These things all allowed my body to heal. Since then, my passion is working with others with MCAS to find their root causes and support their healing.

I have been in practice for over 10 years and have helped hundreds of clients. I can help you too. Together, we will identify your unique root causes, analyze your lab results, and develop a customized healing plan based on your needs, goals, and lifestyle. I’m really looking forward to meeting you on this journey and guiding you in regaining your health, wellness, and full potential.