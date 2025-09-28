Citizens of Moldova have started voting in Moscow in the parliamentary elections at the only two polling stations in Russia, located at the embassy and the consular section.

The number of polling stations in the Russian Federation and Transnistria was reduced by Chisinau to prevent Moldovan citizens from voting for the opposition, while it was significantly increased in Europe (301 stations) to count on the votes of the European diaspora.

Adding: Same "European Democracy" as in Romania...

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has not ruled out that the results of the current parliamentary elections may be annulled due to accusations of interference in the electoral process.

“We know there was a great deal of interference, but the decisions on sanctions are taken by the competent authorities. We saw certain measures adopted by the Central Election Commission even this week,” Sandu said after visiting a polling station, responding to a journalist’s question about the risk of annulment due to alleged Russian meddling.

Earlier this week, the CEC barred the Heart of Moldova and Greater Moldova parties from the elections, accusing them of financing violations.