Incontrovertible Geolocation and Video Evidence of Rampant Drop Box Abuse: Catherine Engelbrecht



"We invested in a tremendous amount [of data]—10 trillion cell phone pings, geospatial data, that allowed us to monitor the device movements around dropboxes to develop patterns of life to determine whether or not unique devices were going repeatedly to drop boxes. Over time, that became a pattern that included not just drop boxes but also far-left organizations, and we noticed a pattern consistent with the nexus between both the organizations and the drop boxes. So over time, when we did this now in five states and five jurisdictions, as I sit here tonight, I can tell you there was rampant abuse of those drop boxes. And the data that we have is immutable and proves it, now buttressed increasingly by video... Over the five states and the five jurisdictions that we studied... the average number of drop box visits was 38."