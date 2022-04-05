JAMES CORBETT ON ESG AND THE BIG OIL CONSPIRACY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/yearzero-esg/
via LibertarianInstitute.org: "James Corbett of the Corbett Report joined me to discuss the ESG index, corporate compliance, and why big oil is silent despite all of the current problems with production, prices, and inflation."