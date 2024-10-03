© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live Q&A Session 3 with Dr. Daniel Nuzum
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
22 views • 7 months ago
Disease Reversal Webinar: click link here https://webinar.redlifedevices.com/?oid=21&affid=19
Here’s what to expect:
- Why statins block an essential enzyme in the liver that produces cholesterol - and what that means for your health.
- Could your high cholesterol be a sign of hypothyroidism? Find out how these two are linked.
- High ferritin levels might be more than just a number, it could indicate hemochromatosis. Learn how therapeutic phlebotomy could help.
- Feeling dizzy regularly? It could be a warning sign of carotid artery blockage.
- Natural solutions like berberine and medfive can lower your LDL cholesterol.
- Get the details on managing hypertension. Why it’s a balance between blood vessel diameter, kidney function, and heart health.
- Looking for the perfect Omega supplement? The secret is in the ratio: double the EPA to DHA for maximum benefits.
- Wondering about your stomach acid? Try B-10 HCL to test your levels and optimize digestion.
- Discover how cruciferous vegetables and spices can help break down biofilms - but be sure they’re flushed out properly!
- Butyrate: A must-have for restoring your intestinal mucosa - see how it can benefit your gut health.
- Struggling with leaky gut? Watch for signs like brain fog, food sensitivities, joint pain, and ringing in your ears after meals.
- And so much more
- Disease Reversal Webinar: https://webinar.redlifedevices.com/?oid=21&affid=19
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.