Mazzaroth - Eclipse 2024
Glenwood Sabbath Assembly
On April 8 the Great American Eclipse will occur. I believe Yahweh God is giving His final warning to His people to repent and return to the old paths. That is the original religion that Yahshua Himself and ALL of His early disciples and apostles practiced. If you want Eternal Life you must obey the Commandments and follow Yahshua.

Keywords
warningeclipse2024 eclipseapril 8 eclipse

