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EntertheStars: Gunless Countries' Death Rate... SAME or Worse Than US [02.08.2021]
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'America Does Not have a gun violence problem according to overall death rates of countries with or without them.'
Pinned by EntertheStars 5 hours ago:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/562733/ranking-of-20-countries-with-highest-death-rates/
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SP.DYN.CDRT.IN?type=shaded&;view=map
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Estimated_number_of_civilian_guns_per_capita_by_country
https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/countries-where-guns-are-illegal
https://www.yahoo.com/news/idaho-way-thanks-lot-anti-060000280.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/gov-desantis-says-bar-florida-184138347.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/youre-going-asked-prove-vaccination-160813019.html
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/delta-variant-who-vet-says-world-in-kindergarden-when-it-comes-to-covid-19-knowledge-173416799.html
5,520 viewsStreamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
99.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dm4PUeLynqs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Pinned by EntertheStars 5 hours ago:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/562733/ranking-of-20-countries-with-highest-death-rates/
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SP.DYN.CDRT.IN?type=shaded&;view=map
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Estimated_number_of_civilian_guns_per_capita_by_country
https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/countries-where-guns-are-illegal
https://www.yahoo.com/news/idaho-way-thanks-lot-anti-060000280.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/gov-desantis-says-bar-florida-184138347.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/youre-going-asked-prove-vaccination-160813019.html
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/delta-variant-who-vet-says-world-in-kindergarden-when-it-comes-to-covid-19-knowledge-173416799.html
5,520 viewsStreamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
99.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dm4PUeLynqs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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