Family Man Sheriff

Newly elected Texas Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque works along the US border. He's a family man that loves God & his country. This man is committed to keeping his county safe from cartels and election fraud!

Watch this segment to hear about Operation Lone Star, which has taken illegal drugs from the cartels as they enter our country and kept them from entering our US cities. In addition, he tells a short story about "lights going out" the night of the election!

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