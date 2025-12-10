How YOU 🫵 Can be Used in the Body of Christ-UPTIME-DEC 10 2025

Join us for a continued discussion on the hope and freedom we have in Jesus.

Brother Clay gives an in-depth demo of his mobile app for believers who want their loved ones and others who may be part of the 'left behind' to KNOW where we are! This really is a FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND mobile app that is truly unique and worth looking into. PreWill is an app that was originally intended for hospice services, but he took it a step further and the added bonus is, ThyWill, which is also part of the app.

https://prewill.com





(This is NOT a paid promotion)

GiveSendGo link for Robert Breaker: https://www.givesendgo.com/home4breaker





We will also have a roundtable discussion on the Bible, world events that may pertain to bible prophecy and the glorious appearing of our Lord and Savior, Yeshua (Jesus) the Messiah.





And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.

-1 Thessalonians 1:10





UpTime Community is a webcast that covers teachings and unique perspectives on end time events.

Sign-up for updates and extra content that won't be posted on YouTube!

NEWSLETTER: https://forms.gle/vQTPMs3kCt5X5Za88





Unsure about what it means to be a follower of Jesus Christ?

Go HERE: https://www.gotquestions.org/eternal-...









Subscribe to us on Rumble: http://rumble.com/uptimechurch





Follow us on social media!

Facebook: / uptime.church

Instagram: / uptimechurch

Twitter: / uptimechurch

YouTube: / uptimechurch





Download past audio recordings on your mobile device:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6KyCYj4...





TuneIn Radio: http://tun.in/pjZgZ





Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/podcast/uptim...

Panelist YT Channels:

Bob Barber: / @endtimedreamvision2897

Michael Poehls: / @centurionsoffaithmichaelpoehls

Derrick Drew: / @biblestudywithderrick

Amy Musfeldt: / @testimonyofthelord

Greg M: / john316productionsllc

Explore the podcast