Sarah James Shares the Challenges of Running an Off-Grid Sustainable Farm in Western Australia

Sarah James is a co-founder of Jacaranda Hill Farm, an award winning, off-grid, self-sustaining farm one hour from Perth in Western Australia. Ms. James juggles her carer in a technology and engineering consultancy whilst running a permaculture farm that uses agriculture technology along with renewable resources and services. The farm is open to visitors and campers which provides an opportunity to share the concepts of permaculture farming.



Click on play to learn:



How technology and nature work together on 108 acres.

Why partnerships with neighbors and local business are important to the growth of Jacaranda Hill Farm.

What future upgrades are in the works for the farm.



Nestled on just over one hundred acres outside of Perth, Jacaranda Hill Farm is a work in progress. Sarah and her husband value the importance of using technology in agriculture and are strong believers in the benefits of regenerative farming. They are in the process of transforming their land into a completely sustainable farm without using pesticides through partnerships with neighbors, local businesses, and technology.



Running a self-sufficient farm requires the essential elements: electricity, water, and sustenance. The James family has an ambitious approach to becoming self sufficient by irrigating their crops using the three dams on the farm and exchanging resources with neighbors and visitors. Noteworthy accomplishments include the recent installation of a lithium-ion battery system, establishing 20 beehives on the farm, and raising ducks and chickens.



Jacaranda Hill Farm is part of a growing community of people who provide opportunities to others to get out into the wide-open spaces and enjoy all nature has to offer. Currently, the farm is open to campers through Hipcamp and Sarah James hopes to add two glamping tents in the future as well as more technology and livestock.



To learn more visit:



Facebook: Jacaranda Hill Farm



Twitter: @JacarandaHill



Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C