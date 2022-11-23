Michael Jackson - A Conspiracy Theory

In this 35 minute Flashback documentary you will hear a few very interesting interviews of Michael Jackson's friends & family as they speak on their memories of Michael & what made him special to them.
Some footage may be disturbing to viewers.
Discretion advised
Disclaimer: In No Way Am I Suggesting Michael Jackson Is Alive By Sharing This Video
