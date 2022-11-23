Create New Account
Michael Jackson - A Conspiracy Theory
Beautifulhorizons2
In this 35 minute Flashback documentary you will hear a few very interesting interviews of Michael Jackson's friends & family as they speak on their memories of Michael & what made him special to them.

Some footage may be disturbing to viewers.

Discretion advised 

Disclaimer: In No Way Am I Suggesting Michael Jackson Is Alive By Sharing This Video


