Hostage Situation Colony No. 19 in Surovikino, Volgograd Region - update, part 2

A video way too graphic: 4 men on bloody floor, 1 still alive, 3 dead lying in big pools of blood, one clearly has a juggler vein knife cut to his throat.

Update, The fourth Federal Penitentiary Serv (FSIN) officer, 25-year-old Sergey Gordopolov, died in the hospital.

He was brought to the intensive care unit with multiple head wounds, a closed traumatic brain injury, and open cuts on his back.

Hostage Situation Colony No. 19 in Surovikino, Volgograd Reg: info, update

BREAKING: Armed Terrorists Take Hostages in Volgograd Prison, in Russia

Footage from Correctional Colony No. 19 in Surovikino reveals prison staff with knife wounds, as terrorists hold multiple hostages.

One of the attackers, armed with a knife, is delivering statements echoing ISIS slogans.

The attack occurred during a disciplinary commission meeting, with 4 or 5 staff members currently held hostage. Media reports suggest there are 4 attackers.

The terrorists who have taken hostages are demanding a helicopter and $2M. The helicopter must land in the prison yard & transport the terrorists to Georgia. If they are pursued, the hostages will be killed.

A group from the central office of the Federal Penitentiary Service has been dispatched to the Volgograd region for an inspection.

Media reports, a local mullah is being brought to the prison for negotiations.

The identities of the suspected terrorists who took hostages at Volgograd Correctional Colony No. 19 have allegedly.

Khusinov Temur, born 1995.

Navruzi Rustamchon, born 2001.

Toshev Ramzindin, born 1995.

The captors identify themselves as "mujahideen of the Islamic State" & hold a knife to the throat of a wounded Fed'l Penitentiary Serv employee.



The bloodied employee is being forced by the attackers to address the president to fulfill the terrorists' demands ($2 million & a helicopter).

As a result of the takeover of Correctional Colony No.19, at least 2 staff members have been killed: the squad commander & the head of ops, reports Mash.

Video, the terrorists can be seen demanding a car and a machine gun.

1 appears to be wearing some sort of vest, possibly explosive. Special forces are stationed on Ordzhonikidze Str, & law enforcement is preparing for the hostage rescue. A med evac helicopter has arrived at scene. According to Mash, 1 of the IK-19 captors has put on a homemade suicide vest & is holding a detonator. Preliminarily, the explosive was made using gasoline & indust'l liquids. The vol is 5-7 liters. Ingredients might have been sourced from a garage where the prisoners work, including a thickener made from aluminum powder. Special Forces initiated their operation against the terrorist in the prison facility in Volgograd reg. Mash reports: The assault on IK-19 has begun. Additional ambulance crew has been dispatched to the scene. Shooting heard at the facility. First reports suggest that 2 terrorists wounded, 1 in the shoulder. Another hostage, FSIN employee Sergey G., has been rescued from the correctional colony in the Volgograd region. He has been taken to the hospital. Sergey has cut wounds and is in intensive care. Special forces carried out an op to free hostages in IK-19. According to preliminary info from RT, 1 terrorist was killed & 1 was wounded. Hostages were not harmed during the assault. According to media reports, 23-year-old Rustamchon Navruzi, wore a "suicide vest," has been eliminated. The terrorist attempted to activate the vest, but the syst malfunctioned, & the militant was killed. Assault on the colony is allegedly over, lasting 1/2 hour. Source: IK-19 is now under the control of security forces, & dog handlers working at the scene. Russian Nat'l Guard at the Surovikino colony, where special forces freed the hostages. 4 staff members were killed during the hostage situation at Correctional Colony #19 in Volgograd reg, Fed Penitentiary Serv (FSIN) reports.

Synopsis: Hostage Situation at Penal Colony No. 19 in the Volgograd Region: Details On The Rescue Operation ➡️Assault lasted about 30 minutes. All staff members taken hostage at Penal Colony No. 19 were rescued during the op. ➡️RU Nat'l Guard snipers neutralized 4 of the captors during the op. Intervention involved specialized units, including the Fed'l Penitentiary Service's elite special forces unit known as "Bars," the Special Rapid Response Unit of the Volgograd branch of the RU Natl Guard, and the Special Purpose Mobile Unit (OMON). ➡️Penal Colony No. 19 is now under control of the security forces, and canine units are on site. A search of the barracks where the captors were located will be organized soon. ➡️The "suicide vest" was not detonated & will be examined by bomb disposal experts. ➡️There was a command to "capture alive" if possible to "untangle the radical knot."



