WHAT is the RAPTURE exactly? What, How, When & Why?
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
135 views • 7 months ago

Welcome to Chapter 8 of the Bible Prophecy Secrets (Expanded) Audiobook. Discover the surprising truth about the rapture as all three popular theories—pre-trib, post-trib, and mid-trib—are put to the test in this video. Using the three laws of interpretation, you will see just how easy it is to understand this widely misunderstood topic and where exactly modern Christian culture has gone wrong in adopting this new doctrine that was only recently popularized with books such as The Late Great Planet Earth (Hal Lindsey, 1970) and Left Behind (Tim LaHaye, 1995).


TIME STAMPS: 0:00 - Introduction 3:54 - Theory #1: The Pre-Trib Rapture 27:59 - Theory #2: The Mid-Trib Rapture 38:39 - Theory #3: The Post-Trib Rapture 41:18 - Summary of the Three Rapture Theories 46:02 - Life After the Bombs Go Off 56:32 - The 45-Day Blessing? 59:00 - Dissecting the Hebrew Words 01:04:19 - Strong and Aided with a Little Help 01:10:05 - The Parable of Hezekiah


GET THE BIBLE PROPHECY SECRETS AUDIOBOOK:

🎧 https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

Get Bible Prophecy Secrets on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8RqxocV/

Keywords
rapturetemplerevelationpost-tribpre-tribpretribantichristcovenantgreat tribulationexplainedleft behinddaniel70 weekspretribulationwhat is the raptureis the rapture biblicalcovenant with many7 yearmid-trib490of the churchpretribulationalis the rapture real7-year
