BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Catholic Church and USA Unite For A New Cuba. The Fall of Communism. $100 Million In Aid
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • Today

U.S. State Department renews $100M Cuba aid offer for Catholic Church-led distribution. Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami said the U.S. aid offer would require the Cuban government to undergo regime change but “the government doesnʼt seem to be willing to do that yet.” The U.S. State Department reiterated an offer of $100 million in aid for Cuba to be distributed by the Catholic Church and other humanitarian organizations. In a May 13 statement, the State Department said the United States “continues to seek meaningful reforms to Cuba’s communist system, which has only served to enrich the elites and condemn the Cuban people to poverty.”


War: 5 Nations Plot Against USA. East Wind Invasion By Iran, China, Russia. Venezuela, North Korea https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsMS0DPKhYc&t=83s


Daniel 11 - King of the North & King https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3FxCKvz0tsRtHmJ5p2oVjw&si=S9pk4FA8oDevnf65


Ex-Cuba leader Raul Castro, 94, charged with murder, conspiracy to kill Americans in 1996 shootdown of humanitarian planes. Former Cuban president Raul Castro and five others were indicted for the murder of four US nationals who assisted Cuban refugees in the 1990s, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Wednesday.


US, escalating pressure on Cuba, hits top officials with sanctions. The Trump administration on Monday intensified its pressure campaign against Cuba’s government, issuing sanctions on three government agencies and 11 top officials. Those targeted included three generals and communist party officials associated with the Cuban security apparatus.


Trump escalates Cuba pressure, building case for potential military action. As Cuban leaders reject reforms and talks with the U.S. stall, the Trump administration appears to be building a case to justify potential military action in Cuba if diplomacy and sanctions don’t prompt major changes on the island, military experts and former U.S. officials told the Miami Herald.


Trump says ‘there won’t be escalation’ with Cuba after US indictment of former president Raúl Castro


Secretary of State Rubio eyes Vatican role in expanding humanitarian aid to Cuba

'We're willing to give more humanitarian aid to Cuba... distributed through the church, but the Cuban regime has to allow us to do it,' Rubio said. Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to discuss the delivery of humanitarian aid to Cuba when he meets with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on May 7, providing a potential lifeline to average Cubans struggling through an economic collapse intensified by U.S. pressure tactics.


US government will help the Cuban people: but only through the Catholic Church. The decision reflects a significant level of trust in the Catholic Church’s nationwide parish network. According to Washington, the method has proven “highly effective,” precisely because it bypasses state structures that have historically controlled or filtered humanitarian relief. For the first time in modern Cuban history, international humanitarian aid is reaching the population without passing through the hands of the state. That unprecedented shift is unfolding through the Catholic Church, which has become the sole distributor of a new package of U.S. assistance to the island at a moment of heightened political tension and renewed Vatican attention to Cuba.


Cuba’s president warns of ‘bloodbath’ if US takes military action. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel warned Monday that a US military assault on Cuba “will cause a bloodbath with incalculable consequences” amid renewed tension between Havana and Washington.


#Cuba

#CatholicChurch

#Communism

#ChurchAndState

#MarcoRubio

#Trump

#UnitedStates


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love

Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o

Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries

Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144

Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716

Cash App: $Mrdhouse

Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950

Keywords
bible prophecymarco rubiochurch and statemarco rubio cubafall of communismdaniel 11fall of cubarise and fall of cubaus and cubaus and cuba conflictcatholic church cuba aidmarco rubio vatican cubacuba regime changecuba economic collapsevatican role in cuba aidcuba political crisistrump cuba takeovercuba military action warningcuba fall of communismcuba and catholic churchcuba bloodbathcatholic church cubadaniel 11 communism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Supreme Court closes door on LA school workers who lost jobs over COVID vaccine refusal

Supreme Court closes door on LA school workers who lost jobs over COVID vaccine refusal

Cassie B.
Israel advances plans to seize Palestinian properties near Al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem

Israel advances plans to seize Palestinian properties near Al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem

Patrick Lewis
Trump’s Compensation Fund: A Real Step Toward Justice or Just Another Empty Promise?

Trump’s Compensation Fund: A Real Step Toward Justice or Just Another Empty Promise?

Mike Adams
HHS withdraws vaccine panel charter amid controversy over Kennedy’s overhaul

HHS withdraws vaccine panel charter amid controversy over Kennedy’s overhaul

Willow Tohi
The Healing Awakening: Exposing the lies, decentralizing your health and reclaiming God-given power against Big Pharma, censorship and the globalist machine

The Healing Awakening: Exposing the lies, decentralizing your health and reclaiming God-given power against Big Pharma, censorship and the globalist machine

Belle Carter
Cuba Accuses U.S. of Fabricating Pretext for Potential Invasion

Cuba Accuses U.S. of Fabricating Pretext for Potential Invasion

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy