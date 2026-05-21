Catholic Church and USA Unite For A New Cuba. The Fall of Communism. $100 Million In Aid

U.S. State Department renews $100M Cuba aid offer for Catholic Church-led distribution. Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami said the U.S. aid offer would require the Cuban government to undergo regime change but “the government doesnʼt seem to be willing to do that yet.” The U.S. State Department reiterated an offer of $100 million in aid for Cuba to be distributed by the Catholic Church and other humanitarian organizations. In a May 13 statement, the State Department said the United States “continues to seek meaningful reforms to Cuba’s communist system, which has only served to enrich the elites and condemn the Cuban people to poverty.”





War: 5 Nations Plot Against USA. East Wind Invasion By Iran, China, Russia. Venezuela, North Korea https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsMS0DPKhYc&t=83s





Daniel 11 - King of the North & King https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3FxCKvz0tsRtHmJ5p2oVjw&si=S9pk4FA8oDevnf65





Ex-Cuba leader Raul Castro, 94, charged with murder, conspiracy to kill Americans in 1996 shootdown of humanitarian planes. Former Cuban president Raul Castro and five others were indicted for the murder of four US nationals who assisted Cuban refugees in the 1990s, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Wednesday.





US, escalating pressure on Cuba, hits top officials with sanctions. The Trump administration on Monday intensified its pressure campaign against Cuba’s government, issuing sanctions on three government agencies and 11 top officials. Those targeted included three generals and communist party officials associated with the Cuban security apparatus.





Trump escalates Cuba pressure, building case for potential military action. As Cuban leaders reject reforms and talks with the U.S. stall, the Trump administration appears to be building a case to justify potential military action in Cuba if diplomacy and sanctions don’t prompt major changes on the island, military experts and former U.S. officials told the Miami Herald.





Trump says ‘there won’t be escalation’ with Cuba after US indictment of former president Raúl Castro





Secretary of State Rubio eyes Vatican role in expanding humanitarian aid to Cuba

'We're willing to give more humanitarian aid to Cuba... distributed through the church, but the Cuban regime has to allow us to do it,' Rubio said. Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to discuss the delivery of humanitarian aid to Cuba when he meets with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on May 7, providing a potential lifeline to average Cubans struggling through an economic collapse intensified by U.S. pressure tactics.





US government will help the Cuban people: but only through the Catholic Church. The decision reflects a significant level of trust in the Catholic Church’s nationwide parish network. According to Washington, the method has proven “highly effective,” precisely because it bypasses state structures that have historically controlled or filtered humanitarian relief. For the first time in modern Cuban history, international humanitarian aid is reaching the population without passing through the hands of the state. That unprecedented shift is unfolding through the Catholic Church, which has become the sole distributor of a new package of U.S. assistance to the island at a moment of heightened political tension and renewed Vatican attention to Cuba.





Cuba’s president warns of ‘bloodbath’ if US takes military action. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel warned Monday that a US military assault on Cuba “will cause a bloodbath with incalculable consequences” amid renewed tension between Havana and Washington.





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