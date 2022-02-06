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Ilana Rachel Daniel | Ricardo Delgado Martin: Disturbing Discovery of GO Nano Tech Found in Vaxx Vials
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222 views • February 06, 2022
Ilana Rachel Daniel invites Ricardo Delgado Martin from La Quinta Columna to discuss his in-depth findings of Graphene Oxide Nanotechnology in vaccines. This is an excerpt from Season 2 Episode 3 of 'The Jerusalem Report' - New Episodes FRIDAYS @ 10:30am PT // 1:30pm ET.
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/the-jerusalem-report/kHIT9ASDVM
🎥:https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/the-jerusalem-report
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Ilana Rachel Daniel | Ricardo Delgado Martin: Disturbing Discovery of GO Nano Tech Found in Vaxx Vials
Ilana Rachel Daniel, Ricardo Delgado Martin, Disturbing Discovery of GO Nano Tech Found in Vaxx Vials, January 28 2022
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/the-jerusalem-report/kHIT9ASDVM
🎥:https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/the-jerusalem-report
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Ilana Rachel Daniel | Ricardo Delgado Martin: Disturbing Discovery of GO Nano Tech Found in Vaxx Vials
Ilana Rachel Daniel, Ricardo Delgado Martin, Disturbing Discovery of GO Nano Tech Found in Vaxx Vials, January 28 2022
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