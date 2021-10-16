With 99.9% Safety From Covid, Biden Buys Vaccines For Children?

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No one is safer from Covid than children. And yet, President Biden announced that the government has purchased "enough vaccines for all children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the United States." For sure, vaccine makers are pleased. But does this make any sense whatsoever?