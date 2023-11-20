Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr. Michael Salla - Nov 18, 2023

Michael Salla
Nov 18, 2023
Webinar Trailer War III or ET Disclosure – Factoring in the ET element in world events
Review of 2nd Mexican Congress Hearing on UFOs
David Grusch addresses Italian UFO Organization on retrieved UFOs and witness intimidation
Rare 1974 interview of John Northrup who confirms reality of UFOs and exotic propulsion systems
Interview with Jean Charles Moyen on French Secret Space Program
Article on Remote Viewing Info shared at Orlando GSIC event in Oct 2023
Weaponized podcast on history of UFO shoot downs & similarities between 2021 and 2009 Mushroom shaped UFOs
Interview with Drs. JJ and Desiree Hurtak on Ancient Aliens, Giants and UFO Disclosure
Speculation on possible new AARO Director – Col Karl Nell
Pentagon fails audit again – the two black budgets
Summary of first day of Sol Foundation Conference on UFOs/UAPs on Nov 17/18
One Week to Go to Next Webinar on the Exopolitical State of the Planet
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDVCZ-sQtq4
