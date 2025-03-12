InfoWars Host Chase Geiser SWATTED at His Home - Alex Jones

InfoWars Host Chase Geiser SWATTED at His Home - This is Attempted MURDER by Transnational Globalist Actors Attempting to Silence Journalism!

Sunday night Infowars top journalist Jamie White was murdered, now this. (I posted a video, about Jamie White, last night. Cynthia)

Article about Chase Geiser, at Infowars:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-infowars-host-swatted-one-day-after-reporter-murdered

Chase Geiser's X post:

https://x.com/realchasegeiser/status/1899524790706372671?



This video: https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1899546483579380134?

