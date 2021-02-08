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BRILLIANT BREXIT, Cadburys Leaves EU For Birmingham
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10 views • February 08, 2021
Do you remember when Cadburys were told by the EU their products were not allowed to be called chocolate. Check it out, the EU claimed too much dairy product ie, milk, cream was used and they had to re-brand using clever marketing BUT WHO DO THEY THINK THEY ARE. Still the best, all the nice girls like Cadburys on a tray,,,you know how it goes.
https://youtu.be/0RdqvEkMWsg
The Voice Of Reason @ www.paypal.me/FREESPEECHUK
https://youtu.be/0RdqvEkMWsg
The Voice Of Reason @ www.paypal.me/FREESPEECHUK
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