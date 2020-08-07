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Small Arms of WWI Primer 031: Italian Carcano Carbines August 1, 2016
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14 views • August 07, 2020
Othais and Mae delve into the story of this WWI classic. Complete with history, function, and live fire demonstration.
C&Rsenal presents its WWI Primer series; covering the firearms of this historic conflict one at a time in honor of the centennial anniversary of the "War to end all wars."
Cartridge: 6.5x52mm
Capacity: 6 rnds
Length: 36.25"
weight: 6.9 lbs
Additional reading:
You can now find these and other books through our A-store. When buying through this link we receive a small commission that goes on to help with production.
http://astore.amazon.com/candrprimer-20
The Model 1891 Carcano Rifle
A Detailed Developmental & Production History
Giovanni Chegia & Alberto Simonelli with Ralph Riccio
http://www.schifferbooks.com/the-mode...
Italy's Battle Rifle
Russ Arendell and Steve Woodrum
Il Novantuno Mannlicher-Carcano Das italienische Waffensystem Modell 1891, Wolfgang Riepe
C&Rsenal presents its WWI Primer series; covering the firearms of this historic conflict one at a time in honor of the centennial anniversary of the "War to end all wars."
Cartridge: 6.5x52mm
Capacity: 6 rnds
Length: 36.25"
weight: 6.9 lbs
Additional reading:
You can now find these and other books through our A-store. When buying through this link we receive a small commission that goes on to help with production.
http://astore.amazon.com/candrprimer-20
The Model 1891 Carcano Rifle
A Detailed Developmental & Production History
Giovanni Chegia & Alberto Simonelli with Ralph Riccio
http://www.schifferbooks.com/the-mode...
Italy's Battle Rifle
Russ Arendell and Steve Woodrum
Il Novantuno Mannlicher-Carcano Das italienische Waffensystem Modell 1891, Wolfgang Riepe
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