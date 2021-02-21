Covid Plan

The virus is very much real but the vaccines are a huge lie and this pandemic was no accident. It was started on purpose by the elites. Covid was released by China purposely so that the elites could kill off half the human population. However, even though it's killing people, the numbers are a lie and it isn't killing as many people as the elites wanted. Which is where the vaccines come in to play, to kill off more people. The vaccines are being made in a way that'll harm more people than it will help. There are a few different versions, one is meant to kill people, another is meant to permanently change our DNA, and we believe another version is being made to inject a chip under our skin secretly.



Trust No One! Don't Believe Everything You Hear Or Read! The Elites Are Not Your Friend! Do Your Own Research!



(Banned on YouTube For A Week So I'm Trying Out This Platform)