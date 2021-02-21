BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Covid Plan
Dragoness
Dragoness
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
204 views • February 21, 2021
The virus is very much real but the vaccines are a huge lie and this pandemic was no accident. It was started on purpose by the elites. Covid was released by China purposely so that the elites could kill off half the human population. However, even though it's killing people, the numbers are a lie and it isn't killing as many people as the elites wanted. Which is where the vaccines come in to play, to kill off more people. The vaccines are being made in a way that'll harm more people than it will help. There are a few different versions, one is meant to kill people, another is meant to permanently change our DNA, and we believe another version is being made to inject a chip under our skin secretly.

Trust No One! Don't Believe Everything You Hear Or Read! The Elites Are Not Your Friend! Do Your Own Research!

(Banned on YouTube For A Week So I'm Trying Out This Platform)
Keywords
nwocovidplandemic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New York Doctor Lists Foods That May Help Reduce Belly Fat, Protect Heart Health

New York Doctor Lists Foods That May Help Reduce Belly Fat, Protect Heart Health

Coco Somers
Study: Sugar-Free Diet May Disrupt Gut Microbiome in Mice

Study: Sugar-Free Diet May Disrupt Gut Microbiome in Mice

Coco Somers
Later Meals Tied to Worse Sleep, Higher Glucose; Researchers Point to Circadian Timing

Later Meals Tied to Worse Sleep, Higher Glucose; Researchers Point to Circadian Timing

Coco Somers
Nap vs. Exercise: Both Help Combat Memory Loss from Sleep Deprivation, Study Finds

Nap vs. Exercise: Both Help Combat Memory Loss from Sleep Deprivation, Study Finds

Edison Reed
The Gut-Muscle Connection: Fermented Foods May Influence Muscles Via Gut, Review Says

The Gut-Muscle Connection: Fermented Foods May Influence Muscles Via Gut, Review Says

Petra Stone
A natural rinse revolution: Why alcohol-free colloidal silver mouthwash is changing oral care

A natural rinse revolution: Why alcohol-free colloidal silver mouthwash is changing oral care

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy