There will be pestilence in your meat ~ Forced vaccination through animal products ~

In todays discussion we will be talking about the germ / virus fraud and how people like bloomberg has been promoting vaccinations for fake viruses in order to infect you with a engineered virus from a lab. We will also be talking about the threat of never being able to eat meat / animal products again unless you hunt your own animals from food, because they want to put vaccines into the animals. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which will be episode 401: bovine blowback.
